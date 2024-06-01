Electroneum Market Capitalization Hits $55.56 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and $924,540.15 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,180,755 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

