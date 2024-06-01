Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.33. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 65,394 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
