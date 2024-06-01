Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.33. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 65,394 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.