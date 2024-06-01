DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 100,518.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $91,790,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

