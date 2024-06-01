DraftKings’ (DKNG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3,039.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,603 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 100.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

