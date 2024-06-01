DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 85.5% in May

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
DLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 163,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
