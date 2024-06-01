Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 31,504 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 2,922,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.