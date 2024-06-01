Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 123 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

SPGI traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.51. 1,849,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.50. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

