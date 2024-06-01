Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,377 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

BATS ESML traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 159,795 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

