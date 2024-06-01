Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 598,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

