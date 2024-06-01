Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $446.86 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.