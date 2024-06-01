Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,393,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

