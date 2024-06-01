Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after buying an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.09. 638,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

