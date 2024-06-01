Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 295,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,968,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,324,000 after buying an additional 298,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,670. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

