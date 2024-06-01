Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSE:ELV traded up $31.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.46. 4,148,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.23.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
