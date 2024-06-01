Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $31.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.46. 4,148,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.