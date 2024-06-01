Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 11,067,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,154. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

