Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,179,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.86. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

