Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 10,096,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.