Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,795 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

