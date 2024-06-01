Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 431 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

SYK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day moving average is $326.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

