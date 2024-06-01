Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Toyota Motor stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.51. 254,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05. The company has a market cap of $293.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

