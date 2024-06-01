Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. 1,230,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

