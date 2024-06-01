Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 904 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.29. The company had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.