Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $686,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,904. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

