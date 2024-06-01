Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,577 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.62. The stock had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,339. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

