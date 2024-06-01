Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. 1,604,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

