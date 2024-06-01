Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Up 7%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 490,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 215,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

