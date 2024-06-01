Dodds Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

