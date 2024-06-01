Dodds Wealth LLC Takes $965,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

