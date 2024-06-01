Dodds Wealth LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,418,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,292 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

