Dodds Wealth LLC Takes $234,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $578,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.90. 8,155,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,151. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

