Dodds Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 353,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

