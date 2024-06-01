Dodds Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,970 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $484.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The firm has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

