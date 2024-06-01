Dodds Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after buying an additional 481,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,085,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



