Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14. 155,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 188,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 838.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after buying an additional 1,325,948 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth $20,639,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

