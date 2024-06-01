Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14. 155,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 188,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
