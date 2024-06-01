Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Update

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,474. The company has a market capitalization of $839.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

