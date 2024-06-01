Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ AMZU traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2117 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.