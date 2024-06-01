Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMZU traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2117 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

