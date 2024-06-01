Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $74.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $74.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $13,866,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

