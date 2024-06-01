Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBGI opened at $1.87 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 306.47%.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

