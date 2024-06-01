Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.3% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 52.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 55.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 119,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

DSX stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

