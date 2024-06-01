DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 5.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.20 and last traded at $120.95. Approximately 2,115,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,827,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

