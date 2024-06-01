Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 90,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 103,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

