Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Target Price to $38.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.43.

PECO stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

