Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Down 4.6%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 5,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
