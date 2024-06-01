Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Down 4.6%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 5,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.