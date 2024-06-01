Decred Market Capitalization Tops $331.65 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $20.61 or 0.00030554 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $331.65 million and $2.28 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00087272 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,094,211 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

