Decred (DCR) Price Tops $20.18

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for $20.18 or 0.00029852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $324.88 million and $2.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00086899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012285 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,095,867 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

