Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1,200.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,011.00.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,093.92 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $464.25 and a 1-year high of $1,095.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $888.70 and a 200 day moving average of $809.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $16,922,971. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

