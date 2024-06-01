DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
DBV Technologies’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 3rd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 3rd.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
