Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Danone Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Danone has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.48.

Danone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

