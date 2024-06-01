Daniel Bruce Moore Sells 150,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00.

Daniel Bruce Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Daniel Bruce Moore sold 17 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$64.09.

BTO opened at C$3.84 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.82.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -440.00%.

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

