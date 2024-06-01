Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Buys 1,000 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

